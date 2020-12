It’s been quite the year, and today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss its boldest political moves, worst campaign moments, most memorable sports games, and everything in between. They also talk about their hopes and fears for the world in 2021. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.



