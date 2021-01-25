The Biden Administration Cloaks Itself in Catholicism

Over at the Catholic Herald’s “Chapter House” blog, my latest column takes a look at how President Biden appears prepared to cloak his administration in Catholicism to avoid scrutiny for his pro-abortion policies. Here’s a bit of what I had to say:

We should never judge another man’s relationship with God, nor place limits on God’s mercy — but one need not scrutinize Joe Biden’s conscience to note that several of his highest public policy priorities directly contradict non-negotiable teachings of the faith he professes.

Out of one side of his mouth, President Biden says he finds in Catholic nuns his inspiration, while he vows out of the other to sue the Little Sisters of the Poor if they fail to provide abortion-inducing drugs to their employees.

Why did Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, take the time during her very first press briefing to inform media members that President Biden is a devout Catholic?

Her comment came in an effort to dodge to a question about whether Biden will roll back the Mexico City policy, which prevents U.S. aid money from funding global abortions, and the Hyde amendment, which prevents federal entitlement programs from directly reimbursing for abortion procedures here in the U.S.

“I don’t have anything more for you on that,” Psaki told reporters. She offered merely the reminder that Biden is a “devout Catholic.”

In other words, this administration’s spokesperson appears prepared to invoke the president’s Catholic faith in order to escape scrutiny about his planned policy position on government-funded abortion. Reports on Thursday morning indicated that, his Catholicism notwithstanding, Biden is preparing to undo the Mexico City policy just as soon as he gets a chance.