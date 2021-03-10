The Corner

The Biden Administration Is Making a Habit of Ousting Officials from Non-Partisan Positions

By
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wis., February 16, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Last month, the Biden administration pushed out former Health and Human Services Department official (and my Ethics and Public Policy Center colleague) Roger Severino from his role on the non-partisan Council of the Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS).

The ACUS is meant to study administrative processes and advise the government on ways to improve efficiency, separate from executive power, and Severino was appointed to a three-year term on the council in the late days of the Trump administration.

In a lawsuit seeking to prevent the Biden administration from accomplishing this ouster, Severino states that the White House personnel office improperly pressured

