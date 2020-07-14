The Biden Campaign Starts Spending Money in Texas

The Corner

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., July 14, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

The “mid six figures” that the Biden campaign is going to spend on television ads in Texas is probably going to generate its worth in good press alone. Regardless of whether the Biden campaign genuinely thinks it can win Texas, spending $500,000 or so on TV ads in July will make Democrats feel even more confident, perhaps make some Republicans nervous or dispirited, and who knows, maybe spook the RNC or Trump campaign into spending money in the Lone Star State. It will probably spur at least one news cycle of “Joe Biden has huge momentum” stories that campaigns love and that will probably infuriate President Trump.

For most campaigns, a half-million in television advertising is a considerable expense, but the Biden campaign had roughly $82 million in cash on hand at the end of May. If Biden loses, it will not be because his campaign ran out of money.

Will Biden win Texas? Beto O’Rourke had every imaginable money and media messaging advantage imaginable in his Senate bid against Ted Cruz in 2018, and he fell short. He was close, but still short. Biden will not have those kinds of advantages over Donald Trump. But stranger things have happened, and 2020 has already proven to be a wildly and unnervingly unpredictable year.

U.S.

A Look at the Reinfection Rate

By
On the menu today: unraveling those ominous claims that people can get reinfected with the coronavirus merely weeks or months after they think they’ve beaten it; the governor of Mississippi explains why he doesn’t think “herd immunity” is a realistic option, while some New York neighborhoods offer some ... Read More
White House

Don’t Blame Fauci

By
The president’s relationship with Anthony Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has played a very public role in the country’s COVID-19 response, has gotten especially rocky. Fauci has expressed concerns about reopening and bluntly contradicted some of the ... Read More
White House

An Indefensible Commutation

By
President Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone. The timing, late on Friday, suggests internal embarrassment over the move, and we wish there were more. The commutation is a move fully within the president’s powers and in keeping with the long-established pattern of presidents’ pardoning or ... Read More
Media

Undeserved Derision from the New York Times

By
Did you happen to see the Gail Collins op-ed in the New York Times this weekend? She painted a picture of the Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court case as being about Donald Trump. She presented a caricature of the Little Sisters of the Poor as easily used for ideological purposes. She continued the party ... Read More
