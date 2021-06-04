‘The Biden Revolution Sputters before It Even Gets Started’

I have a column up about Biden taking a swipe at Manchin and Sinema:

Of course, he’s completely right (except for the part about Manchin and Sinema voting with Republicans — they are reliable Democratic votes).

Not only is it true that Biden has narrow majorities, but this is likely to be a defining feature of his presidency. Unforeseen events always take a hand, but it seems likely that one of the headlines at the end of the Biden years will be, “The president had vaulting ambitions, frustrated by razor-thin (and perhaps, temporary) legislative majorities.”

Somehow, this was apparently passed over or brushed aside at Biden’s session with liberal historians at the White House that focused on how he could be a transformative leader in the mold of FDR or LBJ.

And it didn’t figure in the spate of wishful commentary around the time of the passage of the COVID-19 relief bill that Biden was indeed on track to be the next FDR.