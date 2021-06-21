The Biden Team Unveils Their Plan to Help Vaccinate the World

Lili Dinata, 72, from Sindanglaya village, is rewarded with a live chicken by Galih Apria, the district police chief, after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination in Cianjur Regency, West Java Province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. (Willy Kurniawan/Reuters)

After what felt like a really long time of debating where to send COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Biden administration unveiled its allocation plan for the first 55 million extra doses.

The allocation plan for these 55 million doses will be as follows:

Approximately 41 million will be shared through COVAX, with the following allocations: Approximately 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean to the following: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica.

Approximately 16 million for Asia to the following: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands.

Approximately 10 million for Africa to be shared with countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

Approximately 14 million – or 25% of these 55 million vaccines – will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, such as: Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia.

This list does not appear to include the 1 million doses the U.S. shipped to South Korea, prioritizing military personnel, nor the 1.35 million doses the U.S. shipped to Mexico earlier this month. As of this writing, Mexico has administered 39,623,088 doses, enough for 15 percent of its population. The country has witnessed more than 231,000 deaths, and currently has about 275,000 active cases.

The country with the most active cases that isn’t listed as receiving any doses on any of the above lists is Poland, which has suffered more than 74,000 deaths, and currently has 153,000 active cases. Thankfully, the number of new cases reported daily in Poland has dropped dramatically in recent weeks to a current average of about 185 per day. Poland has administered enough vaccine doses to cover about 35 percent of the country’s population.