The Corner

World

The British Government Should Listen to Scotland

By

If we have learned anything in politics in the last four years, it’s that nothing is more counterproductive than dismissive and superior attitudes directed at the (otherwise persuadable) electorate. This is why Boris Johnson’s government ought to listen carefully to the concerns of Scotland.

Under the terms of the 1998 Scotland Act, certain powers are devolved by Westminster to Holyrood, the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh. These include education, health care, housing, law and order, farming and fishing, tourism and local governments. These do not include immigration or changes to the constitution.

This week, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, and leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party, called for the introduction of a “Scottish visa,” a visa and immigration system designed to tackle Scotland’s demographic problems (i.e. a falling birthrate and aging population) as well as the fallout from Brexit. Between 2018 and 2043, Scotland’s working-age population is set to shrink by 2 percent, while the U.K. population is set to increase by 9 percent. Mere hours after Sturgeon’s remarks, the Home Office issued the following statement:

Immigration will remain a reserved matter. The UK Government will introduce a points-based immigration system that works in the interests of the whole of the United Kingdom, including Scotland.

We want to understand the specific needs of the whole of the UK, which is why we have engaged extensively with stakeholders across the UK, including the Scottish Government.

Writing in The Spectator, Alex Massie makes an important point:

At the very least, there is little lost — and perhaps something gained — from being polite. You may suspect that the SNP are always on manoeuvres but there is a difference between saying ‘no’ to the SNP and saying ‘no’ to Scotland. Just as it is wearisome when the nationalists conflate party and country, so it is a mistake for the UK government to do likewise. At present, Johnson’s administration appears to be in danger of doing just that.

Comments

Listening to Scottish concerns and, heavens, even on occasion engaging with them might not deliver the visceral thrill of an abrupt ‘No’ but it is more likely to pay a dividend than immediate, instinctive dismissal. Sure, some Scots, perhaps as many as one in three, will lap such stuff up. But the middle ground of Scottish politics – which is also, it should be said, the determining ground – finds that pose less appealing. Those questioning Scots have not yet been pulled to independence by Edinburgh, but they could be pushed towards it by London.

Earlier this month, Johnson wrote Sturgeon a letter in which he slapped down her demands for a second independence referendum. Justifying his bluntness, he cited a mandate that the Scots had settled this question already 2014 when the ‘No’ side won. Fair enough: But Johnson would do well to remember that ‘No’ to independence was a narrow victory, one which depended heavily on the allegiance of those in the center.

Despite Johnson’s refusal to grant legitimacy to IndyRef2, Sturgeon has said that she intends to hold a referendum anyway. Johnson has the power to ignore this, but doing so is a mistake. The larger political issue is not going away. And it is distinctly possible that a continually dismissive attitude toward Scotland could tilt the country toward ‘Yes.’ Such a build-up of resentment would then be difficult to dissuade.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Madeleine Kearns is a William F. Buckley Fellow in Political Journalism at the National Review Institute. She is from Glasgow, Scotland, and is a trained singer.

Most Popular

White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

When There Is No Normal

By
One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge. Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

When There Is No Normal

By
One of the ancient and modern critiques of democracy is that radicals destroy norms for short-term political gain, norms that they themselves often later seek as refuge. Schadenfreude, irony, paradox, and karma are various descriptions of what happens to revolutionaries, and unfortunately the innocent, who ... Read More