The Corner

Elections

The Buttigieg Iowa Surge

By

It’s been clear for a while that Mayor Pete was on the move in Iowa, and now a CNN/Des Moines Register poll crowns him the new front-runner in the caucuses, with a 9-point lead. His fav-unfav is a remarkable 72–16. This is a real surge, and interestingly he’s done it by shrewdly pivoting into the Biden lane. The Democratic race was distorted at the start by almost all the candidates, including Buttigieg, thinking that they needed to win some part of the Sanders lane. (This is one reason that Warren, idiotically, endorsed the Sanders version of Medicare for All.) But Buttigieg has recalibrated. Harry Enten of CNN breaks it down:

Take a look at where Buttigieg is scoring among different ideological groups. He’s at 12% among those who say they are very liberal, 25% among those who identify as liberal, and 30% among moderates and conservatives.

This pattern simply didn’t exist in our September poll. Buttigieg was at 7% among very liberals, 14% among liberals who aren’t very liberal, and 8% among moderates and conservatives.

Back in June, Buttigieg’s weakest group was moderates and conservatives. He earned 18% who are very liberal and liberals who aren’t very liberal. He was at only 10% among moderates and conservatives.

In other words, Buttigieg’s actually doing worse with very liberal caucusgoers than he was in June, even as he is doing considerably better among caucusgoers overall.

Today, 63% of likely caucusgoers believe Buttigieg’s ideology is “about right”. That’s the highest of any candidate tested. A mere 7% believe he’s too liberal, while 13% think he’s too conservative.

Buttigieg seems to be taking advantage of a rising number of caucusgoers who think Warren is too far left. Now, 38% believe she is too liberal, which is up from 23% in March. That could be deadly for her campaign if voters think her leftward tilt hurts her electability.

But perhaps the candidate most harmed by this Buttigieg’s tack to the center is Biden. Biden’s down from 31% among moderate and conservatives in September and June to 20% now.

If Buttigieg can convince African Americans that he’s a relative moderate who’s electable, he may begin to make some in-roads there (and become a serious threat for the nomination), although there’s no sign of it yet.

As for his lead in Iowa, it’s still early. Steve Kornacki has a tweet thread about how predictive Iowa polling has been at this point in Democratic race. I think the fluidity of the 2004 race may be relevant here (although ignore Lieberman’s total in Kornacki’s initial tweet):

Comments

This now commences the part of the race where every aspect of Buttigieg’s bio and his policy agenda gets a scrutiny that it has never faced before.

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

Most Popular

Elections

What Do Republican Voters Want?

By
The latest entry in the post-Trump conservatism sweepstakes was Marco Rubio’s speech at the Catholic University of America in early November. The Florida senator made the case for a “common-good capitalism” that looks on markets in the light of Catholic social thought. “We must remember that our nation ... Read More
White House

Impeachment Woes and DACA Throes

By
This excerpt is from episode 176 of The Editors. Charlie: Yesterday was the day on which the rain stopped and the sun hid behind the clouds and the eyes of the nation turned in unison toward Capitol Hill for the first day of public hearings in the impeachment of Donald Trump. The results of that first day were ... Read More
Books

The Houellebecqian Moment

By
We are living in the imagination of Michel Houellebecq. The bête noire of French literature has spent decades deploring the erosion of Western mores that he believes resulted from the sexual revolution of the 1960s. His last novel, Submission, revolved around the election of a theocratic Muslim to the French ... Read More
Culture

‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’

By
It was just one more segment to fill out the hour, and thereby fill the long 24 hours of Saturday’s cable news on November 2. Or so it seemed. Navy SEAL Mike Ritland was on the Fox News program Watters World to talk to Jesse Watters about trained German shepherds like the one used in the raid that found ... Read More