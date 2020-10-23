The Corner

The Candidates’ Dueling COVID Stats

Last night, Biden suggested that Trump is “responsible” for more than 220,000 deaths from COVID; Trump said that 2.2 million people had been “expected to die.” He has recently said that we therefore saved 2 million lives.

Biden’s assumption is that with better leadership, we would have had no COVID deaths. Trump’s assumption is that we should look at what would have happened if nobody — not governments, and not individuals — had altered their behavior in response to the pandemic.

Great debate!

