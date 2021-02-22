The Case against Becerra

I make it in Bloomberg Opinion:

It’s not out of the ordinary that Biden would pick a Health and Human Services nominee who has an expansive view of abortion rights and a cramped one of religious liberty. That’s what you’d expect in a Democratic administration, and it was true of Obama’s two HHS secretaries as well.

What’s novel is choosing someone whose principal recommendation for the job is his culture-war zealotry. It’s as though President Donald Trump had chosen Rick Santorum to run HHS — except that Santorum has actually done a lot of work on health policy over the course of his career.