The Chicago Police Department Is Not a Jobs Program

Police officers in Chicago, 2012

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot on defunding the police:

In our Police Department, about 90 percent of the budget is personnel. When you talk about defunding, you’re talking about getting rid of officers. Most of our diversity lies in the junior officers. So when you’re talking about defunding the police, you’re talking about doing it in a context of a collective-bargaining agreement that requires you to go in reverse seniority, which means you’re getting rid of the younger officers. Which means you’re getting rid of black and brown people. Which means you are eliminating one of the few tools that the city has to create middle-class incomes for black and brown folks. Nobody talks about that in the discussion to defund the police.

  1. I know that I am the last dinosaur of my kind, but I still find the racial politics above kind of creepy, and I think they play into the hands of white-resentment entrepreneurs.
  2. The point of a police department is not “to create middle-class incomes” for people of any race. The point of a police department is to do police work. Mayor Lightfoot is here confirming a longstanding libertarian critique of bureaucracy — that the interests of the bureaucrats, including the financial interests of the staff and executives and the political interests of the politicians who treat bureaucrats’ incomes as political spoils, end up being the actual motivating force of many public agencies, with their purported mission (in this case, law enforcement) coming in a very distant second, at best.
  3. The social value of any job — public or private — is found in what the workers produce, not in the income those workers enjoy. We should think about workers as producers rather than as consumers, especially when it comes to government payrolls. If the municipal agencies of Chicago have too many employees, then they have too many employees, and the payroll should be reduced until it meets the needs of the city. (Not that this is likely to be the case, but the same thing would hold true if Chicago had too few government employees.) Government isn’t a jobs program, and jobs are a means, not an end.
  4. Talking about the police department as a jobs program is a distraction from Chicago’s failure in the matter of public safety, a failure that is comprehensive but felt most intensely in the black and brown communities on whose behalf Mayor Lightfoot purports to act. She and other big-city mayors should not be let off the hook for the state of the cities, even if the fact that they are overwhelmingly Democrats makes for uncomfortable politics for the nation’s Democrat-aligned editorial pages.
U.S.

The Seattle Soviet 

By
‘What,” Marx asked, “is the Commune, that sphinx so tantalizing to the bourgeois mind?” In 1871 the Commune was the revolutionary government of Paris, a revolt against the newborn Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers. The communards, drawn from the ranks of city-dwelling laborers, overthrew the republican ... Read More
Culture

Statues and Limitations

By
Spasmodic attempts to remake the world invariably involve the throwing out of the good along with the bad. Our ongoing bout of statuary iconoclasm has proven no exception. The list of figures whose likenesses have been defaced now includes Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, ... Read More
The Economy

K Not Okay

By
V? W? U? L? As economists try to forecast what the economic recovery might look like after the lockdowns finally draw to a close, a more recent contender has been the K. And the K is not okay. Writing a couple of weeks ago in the Financial Times, Peter Atwater looked at the K in two main ways. First, he ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Managing Violence

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, and more. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and get it in your in-box, follow this link. And now . . . After the Police The recent run of violence inside the hot zone of militia-occupied Seattle — a teenager ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
Culture

Teddy Roosevelt Was a Great American

By
Now the cancel police have come for Teddy Roosevelt. A statue of TR on horseback that has stood at the front of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940 is going to be removed by the museum with the assent of New York City. The statue portrays two figures beside Roosevelt on foot, a Native American ... Read More
