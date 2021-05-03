The CIA’s Recruitment Video Is Well-Targeted

Progressives seem upset that the CIA has “co-opted” their language in a new recruitment video that features a “cisgender millennial” woman who says she is “intersectional,” that she is “unapologetically me,” and that she refuses to “internalize misguided patriarchal ideas.”

Personally, I think the move makes perfect sense. The sort of people who talk like this are already experts in manipulating, infiltrating, surveilling, and extracting dubious confessions from the rest of us — and, as a result, they already possess most of the skills for which the CIA is looking.