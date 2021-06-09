The Clinton Foundation Gets Overdue Scrutiny

The Capital Research Center just released a book entitled By Hook or By Crook: The Shady Past and Disturbing Future of the Clinton Foundation.

Leftists like to rake in money for themselves, using a rhetorical smokescreen of their professed concern for the poor, the environment, racial harmony, the welfare of children, and so forth. Grandmasters in this game include the Clintons.

The Capital Research Center, which does great work in exposing a wide array of “progressive” skulduggery has just released a book entitled By Hook or By Crook: The Shady Past and Disturbing Future of the Clinton Foundation. The author, Martin Morse Wooster has written a lot on the problems of philanthropy, including The Great Philanthropists and the Problem of Donor Intent.

Now he turns his focus on the Clinton Foundation. He concludes that it is a “favor factory” that has “systematically undermined the trust that is the moral and ethical basis of philanthropic freedom.”

At this time, the book is available only from the Capital Research Center — www.capitalresearch.org.