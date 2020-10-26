The College Politicization Problem (As Seen by the Chronicle)

The Corner

The Chronicle of Higher Education is a part of the leftist cabal that has taken over nearly all of our higher education system. In a recent essay, it complained about the politicization of public institutions. Naturally, its complaint was that in some states, conservatives have dared to fight back against leftist control, the right and proper state of affairs.

In today’s Martin Center article, Jay Schalin ponders this.

He writes, “Politicization is indeed a major governance problem, as the report suggests. However, it is not, as the authors claim, a recent phenomenon resulting from Republican dominance in state politics, the Tea Party movement, and the surge in conservative populism. It is instead a longstanding pattern that has been gradually increasing for over a century. The recent resurgence of Republican, conservative, or traditionalist involvement in higher education governance is not a cause, but an effect of politicization. It is the result of pre-existing political partisanship and extremism.”

Schalin concentrates on the situation here in North Carolina. The Chronicle is upset because Republicans have supposedly warped the UNC system through a Board of Governors that no longer rubber stamps whatever the leftist academics want. It even ousted a system president, a liberal Democrat, who had clashed with the Board and stayed past the usual five years. Oh, how awful to have replaced him.

Schalin sums up the problem this way: “Even though most American colleges and universities were set up with boards in firm control, and even though boards still have considerable statutory or chartered authority, over time they have been reduced to rubberstamp committees, booster clubs, and donation-based ATMs. This has allowed the faculty and administrators to push their agenda—and it has indeed been political.”

But to push back against that — well, that’s “politicizing” higher education.

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

NR PLUS Elections

There Is No COVID Plan

By
The 2020 campaign for president has been surprisingly empty of substance since Joe Biden became the nominee. The Republicans notably didn’t even bother updating their party platform. Donald Trump’s team has spent many of the last days of the campaign making personal attacks, focused on the alleged financial ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Biden Is Wall Street’s Candidate

By
The Dow Jones Average is now 54 percent higher than it was when Donald Trump was elected. That’s why it’s so striking that Joe Biden is scooping up the lion’s share of big-money contributions from finance leaders on Wall Street. People in the financial industry have given well over $50 million to back ... Read More
