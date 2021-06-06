The Coming Smear Campaign against Joe Manchin

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) speaks with an aide in Washington, D.C., January 24, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Manchin, who hasn’t really left any doubt on these questions prior to this point, said in an op-ed today that he opposes eliminating the filibuster and opposes H.R.1.

The Left’s response, of course, is to imply he’s some sort of racist. Here is a tweet from Representative Mondaire Jones of New York, a top progressive in the House, smearing Manchin:

What a disgraceful smear, and a sign of what’s to come for Manchin for the offense of not wanting to end the filibuster in order to federalize U.S. elections on the narrowest of partisan votes https://t.co/nFhib3Dy44 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 6, 2021

There will be more where this came from. Hopefully, it gets Manchin’s back up, although you never want to be relying too much on Manchin’s stalwartness.