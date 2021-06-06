The Corner

The Coming Smear Campaign against Joe Manchin

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.)

Manchin, who hasn’t really left any doubt on these questions prior to this point, said in an op-ed today that he opposes eliminating the filibuster and opposes H.R.1.

The Left’s response, of course, is to imply he’s some sort of racist. Here is a tweet from Representative Mondaire Jones of New York, a top progressive in the House, smearing Manchin:

There will be more where this came from. Hopefully, it gets Manchin’s back up, although you never want to be relying too much on Manchin’s stalwartness.

