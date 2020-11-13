The Congress After Next

Sean Trende notes that even if Republicans use their powers over redistricting in restrained ways, new district lines and the reapportionment of seats among states would be enough to give them a majority of the House starting in 2023. If the midterm electorate favors the Republicans, as it usually does when a Democrat is in the White House, Republican candidates for the House will do even better.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru