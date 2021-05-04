The Conservative Mind and the Market

Samuel Gregg has a smart piece in The Spectator on conservative attitudes toward the free market, which tend to swing with the general tide:

It’s worth remembering that the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, called himself an ‘old Henry Clay Tariff Whig’ in 1859. For several decades after the Civil War, the Republicans were the party of protectionism. Donald Trump’s self-description as ‘Tariff Man’ is actually consistent with these older Republican traditions, to which many market-skeptical conservatives now relentlessly draw attention.

I find myself settling in with Irving Kristol’s attitude to capitalism. Two cheers, not three.