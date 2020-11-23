The Corner

Elections

The Conspiracy Theory That Could Hand Joe Biden the Senate 

By

Republicans are going to need every vote they can get in the Georgia run-offs, which makes starting a Republican civil war in the state a very bad idea. But that’s what Trump and his most conspiracy-minded supporters are doing their best to stoke.

Trump himself has been supportive of Perdue and Loeffler but has been after Kemp and Raffensperger:

Lin Wood is urging people not to vote for the Republican senate candidates:

And Sidney Powell was accusing Brian Kemp of crimes prior to her ouster this weekend:

 

If Republicans lose these seats in January because some increment of GOP voters believe this stuff and stay home, it will be one of the most pointlessly self-destructive acts of political self-sabotage in memory.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

About That ‘Broken Algorithm’

By
Of all the loopy assertions made at the press conference President Trump’s legal team conducted last Thursday, the one that has been most roundly derided is the since-ousted Sidney Powell’s claim that the national popular vote was such a landslide for President Trump “that it broke the algorithm that had ... Read More
Elections

About That ‘Broken Algorithm’

By
Of all the loopy assertions made at the press conference President Trump’s legal team conducted last Thursday, the one that has been most roundly derided is the since-ousted Sidney Powell’s claim that the national popular vote was such a landslide for President Trump “that it broke the algorithm that had ... Read More
Elections

Election 2020’s Endgame

By
Today on the menu: States are certifying their votes, and Trump's legal team is in turmoil. The 2020 Election Starts to Wind Down Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to certify their election results today, and Nevada is scheduled to do the same tomorrow. Saturday night, U.S. district judge Matthew W. ... Read More
Elections

Election 2020’s Endgame

By
Today on the menu: States are certifying their votes, and Trump's legal team is in turmoil. The 2020 Election Starts to Wind Down Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to certify their election results today, and Nevada is scheduled to do the same tomorrow. Saturday night, U.S. district judge Matthew W. ... Read More