The Conspiracy Theory That Could Hand Joe Biden the Senate 

Republicans are going to need every vote they can get in the Georgia run-offs, which makes starting a Republican civil war in the state a very bad idea. But that’s what Trump and his most conspiracy-minded supporters are doing their best to stoke.

Trump himself has been supportive of Perdue and Loeffler but has been after Kemp and Raffensperger:

The Governor of Georgia, and Secretary of State, refuse to let us look at signatures which would expose hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots, and give the Republican Party and me, David Perdue, and perhaps Kelly Loeffler, a BIG VICTORY… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020

Lin Wood is urging people not to vote for the Republican senate candidates:

Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue. Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature? If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff. Will you? — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

And Sidney Powell was accusing Brian Kemp of crimes prior to her ouster this weekend:

Just watched Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's interview with Newsmax last night. She flung accusations and theories right and left — including that the Republican governor of Georgia has accepted money as part of a conspiracy to defeat President Trump. 1/2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2020

If Republicans lose these seats in January because some increment of GOP voters believe this stuff and stay home, it will be one of the most pointlessly self-destructive acts of political self-sabotage in memory.