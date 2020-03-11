The Coronavirus Comes to Parliament

There has been much speculation about the economic disruption the coronavirus may cause. But what about political disruption? This week, Nadine Dorries, the U.K. minister of health, tested positive for coronavirus. The day before she became ill, Dorries had attended a reception with the British prime minister at No. 10, and had interacted with hundreds of others in Parliament last week.

Dorries is currently self-isolating at home. The Times of London reported last week that “Parliament may be suspended for five months to prevent MPs from spreading coronavirus across the country,” since the 650 MPs split their time between Westminster and their constituencies.