The Corner

NR PLUS Health Care

The COVID-Relief Bill Spends $3.5 Billion on AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria

By
Research scientist Dan Galperin works on Purified Recombinant Zika Enveloped Protein in his laboratory at the Protein Sciences Inc. headquarters in Meriden, Conn., in 2016. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

If you look towards the tail end of the 101,530-word COVID-relief bill that just passed the Senate, you will find:

.–In addition to amounts otherwise available, there is authorized and appropriated to the Secretary of State for fiscal year 2021, out of any money in the Treasury not otherwise appropriated, $8,675,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2022, for necessary expenses to carry out the provisions of section 531 of chapter 4 of part II of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (22 U.S.C. 2346) as health programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, which shall include recovery from

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest