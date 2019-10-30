The Corner

Economy & Business

The Cronyist Cesspool of Tax Prep

By
(Photo: Carroteater/Dreamstime)

I’m not exactly a big-government kind of guy, but when it comes to, uh, taxes, I tend to admit that the state has a role to play. In a sane world, the IRS would bend over backward to help people fill out their forms accurately so it could focus its resources on hunting down serious tax evaders rather than fixing basic math errors. With modern technology, this would entail not only a free, easy-to-use way to report your information online, but even forms that are already filled out before the taxpayer sees them — because the government already knows, for example, how much money you make, thanks to the information filed by your employer. We know pre-filled forms are possible because some other countries already have them.

But no: Thanks to lobbying by the tax-prep industry, the government has deliberately avoided taking these steps. Tax-prep companies agreed to offer a free option to everyone making less than $66,000, and in return the government explicitly agreed not to simplify things for everyone else.

Comments

And as ProPublica just reported, the “free file” option is woefully underused. Only 3 percent of eligible taxpayers file that way. The IRS is supposed to get the word out about it but has no advertising budget. And judging by newly released emails ProPublica had to sue to get, the tax-prep industry has a direct line to sympathetic IRS employees when it wants regulations changed. Industry representatives sent an “urgent” — and successful — request to have the free-file arrangement extended just weeks before the release of a report detailing its failures, even though the agreement wouldn’t expire for another two years. The reps did offer some modest concessions in return, mainly regarding how much they were allowed to try to upsell free filers to paid products, but so far as can be seen from the emails, the IRS made no attempt to negotiate a better deal.

It’s time to put a stop to this nonsense. The IRS needs to develop a system for providing pre-filled forms whenever possible, and also create an online portal that allows users to provide their information in a more human-friendly format than the indecipherable numbered forms we all know and can’t stand. The tax-prep companies should remain free to provide their own alternatives — yes, I remember the launch of the Obamacare exchanges — but they shouldn’t be able to kneecap the government’s ability to streamline tax collection, which is about as core of a government function as it gets.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

Not Enemies, but Friends

By
When the Founders designed the basic architecture of the American system, they bore in mind among other antecedents the Roman republic. Their heirs are fascinated by a rather different model of social organization: the junior-high cafeteria. “Nobody should be friends with George W. Bush,” reads the ... Read More
Elections

Will Hillary Run Again?

By
The Ghost of Hillary Past is threatening to become the Ghost of Hillary Present for Democrats. Could the woman who lost to Donald Trump in 2016 run a third time for the presidency? A few weeks ago, everyone was convinced that Hillary Clinton was content to snipe at President Trump from the sidelines (he is all ... Read More
Energy & Environment

California Can’t Keep the Lights On

By
California is staying true to its reputation as the land of innovation — it is making blackouts, heretofore the signature of impoverished and war-torn lands, a routine feature of 21st-century American life. More than 2 million people are going without power in Northern and Central California, in the latest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not So Different from Breitbart

By
CNN went apesnit Friday night on the news that Facebook had tapped Breitbart as one of the sources for its new “news tab.” National Review was also tapped, indicating that Facebook is making an effort to be inclusive in its understanding of what news is. Perhaps Facebook has noticed that a declared ... Read More