The Culture of Death Brooks No Dissent

I have a piece today on the home page describing the pressure being put on a British Columbia hospice by the government to allow euthanasia — despite it being adverse to the hospice philosophy.

The pressure has included a threat to cut off all funding — illustrating the danger associated with single-payer health care. Now, the administrators of the hospice are under attack and are threatened with loss of jobs on the ludicrous basis that refusing to kill patients is “inhumane.”

Canada has lost its mind and could soon become a country in which patients will not be able to find a hospital, hospice, skilled nursing center, or care home unwilling to kill. How frightening is that?

As I always say, the culture of death brooks no dissent.

