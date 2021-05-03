The Democratic Bind on H. R. 1

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) confers with Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and other members of Congress before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via Reuters)

The Democrats’ “For the People Act” is going nowhere, but a lot of them have talked themselves into believing that Republican states are engaged in a voter-suppression rampage that will cost them elections. And, as this Politico story shows, Democrats in Congress who know better aren’t willing to say it on the record.