The Democratic Bind on H. R. 1

The Democrats’ “For the People Act” is going nowhere, but a lot of them have talked themselves into believing that Republican states are engaged in a voter-suppression rampage that will cost them elections. And, as this Politico story shows, Democrats in Congress who know better aren’t willing to say it on the record.
