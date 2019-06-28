The Democratic Straddle

At the New York Times, I write about how the Democrats are trying to avoid some unpopular left-wing positions without explicitly disavowing them — and how that tactic could backfire.

On several polarizing issues, Democrats are refusing to offer the reassurances to moderate opinion that they once did. They’re not saying: We will secure the border and insist on an orderly asylum process, but do it in a humane way; we will protect the right to abortion while working to make it less common; we will protect gun rights while setting sensible limits on them. The old rhetorical guardrails — trust us, there’s a hard stop on how far left we’ll go — are gone.