The Corner

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Democrats Are Flirting with Suicide in the Midterms

By
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) is flanked by Senator Cory Booker (D., N.J.), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.), and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D., Ore.) as she addresses a news conference in Washington, D.C., February 25, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

David wrote a couple of days ago about the endless assumption that the Republican Party is about to die. To his argument I would add this point: As usual, the Democrats are suicidal.

Had Joe Biden been what he pretended to be during last year’s presidential election, he could have represented a real threat to the GOP. If he wanted to, Biden could have pocketed the Democrats’ gains among the affluent, picked off some of the working-class voters that Donald Trump attracted, and tamped down the activist energy that tends to hurt presidents in the midterms.

But he and his party have

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest