The Democrats’ Calculated Moral Panic over the Filibuster

Let the word go forth from this time and place: The filibuster — that Jim Crow relic — is to blame for the progressive defeat in the “Fight for $15.”

On Thursday evening, Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that Democrats could not raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of their $1.9 trillion spending jubilee masquerading as a COVID-relief measure, which they are trying to pass through the budget reconciliation process. Reconciliation allows the Senate majority to sidestep the filibuster and pass bills that affect spending, revenue, or the federal debt ceiling. There are limits on how …