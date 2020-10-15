The Dueling Town Halls

Biden and Trump are doing simultaneous town halls tonight. There are several things I don’t understand about this:

1) Why can’t ABC and NBC get together to deconflict these two events?

2) Why, if the networks can hold town halls, couldn’t the debate commission pull off the planned town-hall debate?

3) And, finally, why did Trump pull out of the offered virtual debate, which, even if the format is inferior, would have given him an audience of tens of millions to try to create a new memory from the disastrous first debate?