The Corner

Elections

The Dueling Town Halls

By

Biden and Trump are doing simultaneous town halls tonight. There are several things I don’t understand about this:

1) Why can’t ABC and NBC get together to deconflict these two events?

2) Why, if the networks can hold town halls, couldn’t the debate commission pull off the planned town-hall debate?

3) And, finally, why did Trump pull out of the offered virtual debate, which, even if the format is inferior, would have given him an audience of tens of millions to try to create a new memory from the disastrous first debate?

Media

Censored and Suppressed

By
Today is a doozy: Facebook and Twitter decided that their users shouldn’t see or be able to read a particular article in the New York Post, and why so many Democrats perceived the Post story as a traumatic flashback to former FBI director James Comey’s letter about Hillary Clinton on October 28, ... Read More
Media

Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Diane Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Culture

Law & the Courts

Barrett Rising

By
Judge Amy Barrett remains on track to confirmation to the Supreme Court at this writing. While Democrats have often tried to sink Republican nominees to the Court after their hearings have finished, their efforts against her have so far been half-hearted. They know they don’t have the votes to stop her, and ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton Revives the Dead Hand

By
Judge Barrett testified that she understands the Constitution “to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it.” In response, Hillary Clinton tweeted, “At the time the Constitution was ratified, women couldn’t vote, much less be judges.” It’s not entirely clear what point the Yale Law ... Read More
Politics & Policy

