The Dumb Handmaid’s Tale Attack

Tobias has a good piece on Margaret Atwood contradicting herself on the inspiration for her dystopian novel, which has become an issue in the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation fight. More fundamentally, how does the dystopian novel about the subjection of women have anything to do about Barrett? She graduated from law school, won high-powered clerkships, became a widely regarded law professor and jurist, and now is likely to ascend to the highest court in the land. Her high-flying career — pursued while raising a family of seven — runs exactly counter to what is portrayed in the Atwood novel. Anyone who looks at Barrett and thinks “overweening patriarchy” is hopelessly disconnected from reality and needs to watch less Hulu.

