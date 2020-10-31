The Corner

U.S.

The Economist Warns Democrats the Equality Act Goes Too Far

By

Joe Biden said in an interview this week that he would “make enactment of the Equality Act a top legislative priority during my first 100 days – a priority that Donald Trump opposes.”

Earlier this week, the magazine The Economist warned Democrats that the Equality Act, a bill establishing “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes in federal law, is too extreme. The act “risks discriminating against female Americans,” according to The Economist, by forcing girls’ and women’s sports teams to compete with and against biologically male athletes who identify as female.

Comments

What the editorial didn’t mention is that the act is also a threat to religious liberty. “It goes very far to stamp out religious exemptions,” University of Virginia law professor Douglas Laycock told National Review last year. “It regulates religious non-profits. And then it says that [the Religious Freedom Restoration Act] does not apply to any claim under the Equality Act. This would be the first time Congress has limited the reach of RFRA. This is not a good-faith attempt to reconcile competing interests. It is an attempt by one side to grab all the disputed territory and to crush the other side.”

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in its Bostock decision that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s prohibition on sex discrimination in employment also prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and “transgender status.” Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion, noted that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act was one possible source of protection in federal law for religious dissenters. (The Equality Act would go a step further than Bostock by adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to Title II of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bans discrimination at public accommodations. It would also expand the list of public accommodations covered by federal law.)

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
U.S.

The Next Populist Revolt

By
For the past half decade, Europe has acted as a preview of coming attractions in American politics. The reaction to the confluence of immigration and terrorism on the continent foreshadowed the direction the Republican Party would take under Donald Trump. The surprise victory of “Leave” in the Brexit ... Read More
U.S.

The Next Populist Revolt

By
For the past half decade, Europe has acted as a preview of coming attractions in American politics. The reaction to the confluence of immigration and terrorism on the continent foreshadowed the direction the Republican Party would take under Donald Trump. The surprise victory of “Leave” in the Brexit ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why the Left Is Mad about the Supreme Court

By
When Joe Biden finally answered, after several weeks of hemming and hawing, whether he would indulge the recently revived left-wing fantasy of adding justices to the Supreme Court, it was revealing. And not simply in the way that his response -- “to put together a national . . . bipartisan commission” some ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why the Left Is Mad about the Supreme Court

By
When Joe Biden finally answered, after several weeks of hemming and hawing, whether he would indulge the recently revived left-wing fantasy of adding justices to the Supreme Court, it was revealing. And not simply in the way that his response -- “to put together a national . . . bipartisan commission” some ... Read More
World

Oh Really?

By
Somehow, at the end of a horrible week for France — reeling from terrorism, and a second COVID lockdown — French President Emmanuel Macron manages to give the silliest possible hot take on recent events. “Secularism never killed anyone.” A French president is saying this? function ... Read More
World

Oh Really?

By
Somehow, at the end of a horrible week for France — reeling from terrorism, and a second COVID lockdown — French President Emmanuel Macron manages to give the silliest possible hot take on recent events. “Secularism never killed anyone.” A French president is saying this? function ... Read More
Sports

Madden 21’s Creepy Colin Kaepernick Coercion

By
Madden NFL 21, this year’s iteration of the only major football video game in the world, has an average Google user rating of 1.4 out of 5. On Metacritic, it’s .2 out of 10. At CGMagazine, Brock McLaughlin writes that “This game is much like 2020, a giant disaster” and urged those interested to buy it if ... Read More
Sports

Madden 21’s Creepy Colin Kaepernick Coercion

By
Madden NFL 21, this year’s iteration of the only major football video game in the world, has an average Google user rating of 1.4 out of 5. On Metacritic, it’s .2 out of 10. At CGMagazine, Brock McLaughlin writes that “This game is much like 2020, a giant disaster” and urged those interested to buy it if ... Read More