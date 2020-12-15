The Election Came Down to 42,918 Votes in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia

In 2016, Trump owed his Electoral College victory to 77,744 individual votes spread across Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

In 2020, Biden owed his Electoral College victory to 42,918 individual votes spread across Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia.

If Biden had lost WI/AZ/GA, no one would have had an Electoral College majority, and the House would have re-elected Trump.