The Election Fraud Fraud

In Bloomberg Opinion, I write about how Republicans are indulging the president’s wild claims about the election.

He lost the election that he says he won, “by a lot.” There is no credible case that fraud is responsible for this outcome. A lot of the Republicans know it even as they refuse to admit that Joe Biden won. Yes, Attorney General William Barr released a memo titled “POST-VOTING ELECTION IRREGULARITY INQUIRIES.” At the end of the memo, though, Barr says this: “Nothing here should be taken as any indication that the Department has concluded that voting irregularities have impacted the outcome of any election.” Nowhere in the memo does Barr even say that there are credible claims of irregularities that put any outcome in doubt. . . .

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

