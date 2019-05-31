The End of an Era

So I was expecting Jonah would stay at NR for at least 30 years, but here he is bailing on us after only 21. Today will be his last G-File for us and the end of his formal association with NR (he still has an affiliation with the National Review Institute). Needless to say, Jonah has been a boon to us. We’ve been fortunate to publish his brilliant, profound, hilarious, madcap, and wildly creative and original work for a couple of decades now, and I hazard to say his work will remembered in the annals of this publication for a very long time. I’ve also been personally fortunate to call Jonah a friend and benefit from his good cheer, wisdom, and — not to get mushy here — unfailing kind-heartedness. We wish him all the best with his new endeavor. We will, of course, be reading, and expect to be informed, entertained, and challenged, as always.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. @richlowry