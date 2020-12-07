The End of the Swedish Model

Even Sweden is now adopting COVID restrictions.
Most Popular
There Will Be No ‘Return to Normalcy’
Some people have taken comfort in Joe Biden’s emerging undead administration, in which Biden, who will be 82 years old at the end of his term and was first elected to office half a century ago, has chosen to surround himself with such deathless hacks as John Kerry, who first ran for office in 1972, and Janet ... Read More
There Will Be No ‘Return to Normalcy’
Some people have taken comfort in Joe Biden’s emerging undead administration, in which Biden, who will be 82 years old at the end of his term and was first elected to office half a century ago, has chosen to surround himself with such deathless hacks as John Kerry, who first ran for office in 1972, and Janet ... Read More
About the ‘Suitcase’ Video
The video is more powerful than anything the Trump team has come up with to this point because (1) it’s video, which is always more powerful; (2) the story seemingly told by the snippet so intuitively lines up with the fraud narrative — Republican observers are asked to leave late at night and then, boom, new ... Read More
About the ‘Suitcase’ Video
The video is more powerful than anything the Trump team has come up with to this point because (1) it’s video, which is always more powerful; (2) the story seemingly told by the snippet so intuitively lines up with the fraud narrative — Republican observers are asked to leave late at night and then, boom, new ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Media-Driven Fear Warped Our COVID Response
‘So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror,” said President Franklin Roosevelt in his inaugural address in 1933, at the bottom of the Great Depression There’s been an unrelenting torrent of bad news about ... Read More
Media-Driven Fear Warped Our COVID Response
‘So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror,” said President Franklin Roosevelt in his inaugural address in 1933, at the bottom of the Great Depression There’s been an unrelenting torrent of bad news about ... Read More
Our Eroding Political Norms
The Left actually wanted to pack the Supreme Court! The very notion is destructive of an essential institution. It was historically condemned. Yet Democrats, from standard-bearer Joe Biden on down, lacked the fortitude to condemn the iconoclasts in their midst. Suddenly, the shambling Trump campaign saw a path to ... Read More
Our Eroding Political Norms
The Left actually wanted to pack the Supreme Court! The very notion is destructive of an essential institution. It was historically condemned. Yet Democrats, from standard-bearer Joe Biden on down, lacked the fortitude to condemn the iconoclasts in their midst. Suddenly, the shambling Trump campaign saw a path to ... Read More
Journalists Turn on Free Expression
In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, The New Yorker’s Steve Coll contends that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s “profound” support of free speech -- oh, how I wish that were true -- is problematic because “free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles ... Read More
Journalists Turn on Free Expression
In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, The New Yorker’s Steve Coll contends that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s “profound” support of free speech -- oh, how I wish that were true -- is problematic because “free speech, a principle that we hold sacred, is being weaponized against the principles ... Read More
Joe Manchin Claims He Doesn’t Know of Any Democrat Who Would Ever Defund the Police
Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) on Sunday said he doesn’t know of any Democrat who would ever defund the police and said the party had been unfairly tagged with the slogan. Manchin made the claim despite multiple examples of prominent Democrats advocating precisely such a policy. When asked by Chuck Todd on ... Read More
Joe Manchin Claims He Doesn’t Know of Any Democrat Who Would Ever Defund the Police
Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) on Sunday said he doesn’t know of any Democrat who would ever defund the police and said the party had been unfairly tagged with the slogan. Manchin made the claim despite multiple examples of prominent Democrats advocating precisely such a policy. When asked by Chuck Todd on ... Read More
Loeffler Casts ‘Radical’ Warnock as Threat to the American Dream in Senate Runoff Debate
Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler hammered her Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock in their debate Sunday as a radical liberal and a socialist who’s out of step with the state’s values. If Warnock is elected in January and if Democrats take charge of the Senate, she warned that they will raise taxes, ... Read More
Loeffler Casts ‘Radical’ Warnock as Threat to the American Dream in Senate Runoff Debate
Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler hammered her Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock in their debate Sunday as a radical liberal and a socialist who’s out of step with the state’s values. If Warnock is elected in January and if Democrats take charge of the Senate, she warned that they will raise taxes, ... Read More
Everyone Wants Public Schools to Reopen, except the People Who Run Them
The editorial board of the Washington Post declares that public schools should reopen and get children back into the classroom. Remote learning has failed to provide anything approaching the quality of education that can be delivered by a teacher in a classroom. Evidence of the failures, particularly for ... Read More
Everyone Wants Public Schools to Reopen, except the People Who Run Them
The editorial board of the Washington Post declares that public schools should reopen and get children back into the classroom. Remote learning has failed to provide anything approaching the quality of education that can be delivered by a teacher in a classroom. Evidence of the failures, particularly for ... Read More
Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action
President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday. Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal ... Read More
Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action
President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday. Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal ... Read More