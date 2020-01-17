The English Cut

Our National Review Institute fellow and occasional contributor Douglas Murray has a very entertaining column at Unherd on the apparent vendetta the New York Times has against the United Kingdom.

My only concern is that Murray is having too much fun engaging in a bit of “stage English” while writing these days. The column is full of backhanded identifiers for the offended writers: “someone called Peter S Goodman,” or “an all-but-unknown novelist” and “an unknown academic.” And another author who is “very slightly interesting.”