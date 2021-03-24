The Equality Act: A War on Women — Get Educated on Thursday (And Pass This On)

Concerned about the Equality Act that already passed the House, some of us at National Review wanted to put together a discussion session that would help explore its dangers to girls and women and us all. So, our Maddy Kearns is going to be moderating a National Review Institute discussion this Thursday afternoon. Here’s the official invite to the Zoom session.

The proposed Equality Act of 2021 H.R. 5 would abuse the 1964 Civil Rights Act, tyrannically amending it to include a progressive wish list of unrelated issues. Its dangers are numerous: A redefinition of sex, an attack on female athletics, an expansion of public accommodations, the stamping out of religious exemptions, and an undermining of conscientious objection to controversial clinical practices such as abortion and gender reassignment. “Ultimately, what the Equality Act represents is a cynical attempt to use the Civil Rights Act as a Trojan horse for radical leftist social orthodoxies. Such a law would cause far more injustice than it would prevent.” – The Editors, National Review We invite you to join us for a two-part panel discussion with National Review writers and experts on the implications of this legislation that’s expected to be passed by Congress within the coming weeks.

The hour will have two parts:

Panel One: Inez Stepman and Kara Dansky will explore the policy consequences for society generally: the assault to women’s rights and privacy and the coercion of public accommodations. Panel Two: Kathryn Jean Lopez and Alexandra DeSanctis will build on this discussion, exploring additional concerns such as religious freedom and the threat to social institutions and communities.

Kara Dansky is a former ACLU attorney at the Women’s Liberation Front. Inez Stepman is from the Independent Women’s Forum.

Again, you can register here.

Advertisement

For some reading and sharing:

The Editors: Against the Equality Act

Eleven Myths About H.R. 5, the Equality Act of 2021

Inez Stepman: The Equality Act Makes Women Unequal

John McCormack: Why the Equality Act Is More Extreme Than the Bostock Decision

Madeleine Kearns: A Connecticut Girl Challenges Male Domination of Female Sports

Madeleine Kearns: Abigail Shrier, Star Witness at the Equality Act Hearing

Alexandra DeSanctis: The Equality Act Would Require Government-Funded Abortion

Kathryn Jean Lopez: The Equality Act Is a Push for Ideological Submission, Not Civil Rights

Video, from the Heritage Foundation:

The Inequality of the Equality Act: Concerns from the Left — with Kara Dansky

Again, it’s at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, March 25. Register here.

If you are reading this after the event on Thursday, go to the National Review Institute’s YouTube page, where it will be archived. And do share it. I’m personally so grateful for the work that our Maddy Kearns does on these identity issues that are pulling humanity apart and destroying lives. Thank you National Review and National Review Institute — and thank you to all of you who support the work we are able to do.