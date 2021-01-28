The Extent of Capitol Police Officers’ Injuries

The Dispatch’s morning newsletter directed me to a Daily Beast article noting that a second Capitol Police officer has committed suicide since the insurrectionist storming of the Capitol on January 6. Another officer, as has been widely reported, died directly from injuries he suffered that day. The article goes on to quote Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the Capitol Police officers’ union:

“I have officers who were not issued helmets prior to the attack who have sustained brain injuries,” Papathanasiou said. “One officer has two cracked ribs and two smashed spinal discs. One officer is going to lose his eye, and another was stabbed with a metal fence stake.”

Keep that in mind the next time Lindsey Graham says he would like Donald Trump — the man we have to thank for it — to “stay the leader of the Republican Party.”