The False Promise of Term Limits for the Supreme Court

We might be better off if there were term limits for Supreme Court justices. But the idea is gaining support right now because progressives are unhappy with the current makeup of the Court. And term limits won’t give them what they want, because the Constitution won’t let them impose them on the current justices. At Bloomberg Opinion, I deliver the bad news for the Left.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru