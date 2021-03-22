The FBI Director Comes Up with the Wrong Answer

There was this telling exchange on Sunday on Meet the Press between Chuck Todd and Raphael Warnock:

CHUCK TODD: I appreciate it. I want to start with something that the FBI director said this week. Director Wray said it does not appear the shooting was racially motivated. So, this is now the FBI director. We’ve heard local law enforcement. What are your — are you hearing the same thing from law enforcement that you’ve been speaking with?

SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK: Well, first of all, let me say that our hearts go out to these families as they are dealing with unspeakable loss. I think it’s important that we center the humanity of the victims. I’m hearing a lot about the shooter, but these precious lives that have been lost, they are attached to families. They’re, you know, they’re connected to people who love them. And so, we need to keep that in mind. I know that — look, law enforcement will go through the work that they need to do, but we all know hate when we see it.