The Corner

Economy & Business

The Fed Forays into Individual Corporate Bonds

By

The Fed announced over two months ago plans for a $250 billion facility to buy corporate bonds in the secondary market, and another $500 billion of new issuance (the primary market). Until Tuesday, the Fed had purchased $3 billion of exchange-traded bond funds under this program, called the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility. Yesterday, they officially declared the launch of individual bond purchases and gave details on the program mechanics, whereby they will accumulate a corporate-bond portfolio mimicking a broad, diversified market index of bonds. Any bond that was investment-grade in credit rating as of March 22 is eligible (including those “fallen angels” that have since been downgraded to junk).

Comments

This means the Fed can operate as if they are not transacting with the individual companies, which subjects the companies to certain criteria and disclosures, but rather as if it were broad-based and index-like. This satisfies the criteria of the 13(3) provisions and removes a stigma from companies whose debt the Fed buys.  Ultimately, it is hard to really explain why they are doing what they are doing . . . because the benefit of it (tighter spreads, more-fluid credit markets) was achieved by the announcement of the program, not the actual purchases they are about to make. This creates the false impression that the buying itself is now obsolete, when in fact, credit levels simply reflect what the Fed telegraphed was coming.

The real takeaway is how indicative this is of the Fed’s commitment to a “anything it takes” approach to monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The Revolution Comforts the Comfortable

By
Where the Left goes, squalor follows. The scene in militia-occupied Seattle is entirely familiar, the same kind of theatrical filth that has been a part of American counterculture from Woodstock through Occupy Wall Street. These are the idiot children of the American ruling class, toy radicals and Champagne ... Read More
U.S.

The Revolution Comforts the Comfortable

By
Where the Left goes, squalor follows. The scene in militia-occupied Seattle is entirely familiar, the same kind of theatrical filth that has been a part of American counterculture from Woodstock through Occupy Wall Street. These are the idiot children of the American ruling class, toy radicals and Champagne ... Read More
Media

Hands Off the Federalist

By
So, Google was demonetizing the Federalist, and then it wasn’t. NBC News has the story, or it doesn’t. On Tuesday, NBC News published a story claiming that Google had “banned” the Federalist, a right-wing news and commentary site, from its advertising platform. The Federalist, according to NBC News, ... Read More
Media

Hands Off the Federalist

By
So, Google was demonetizing the Federalist, and then it wasn’t. NBC News has the story, or it doesn’t. On Tuesday, NBC News published a story claiming that Google had “banned” the Federalist, a right-wing news and commentary site, from its advertising platform. The Federalist, according to NBC News, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
PC Culture

NBC Appoints Itself Internet-Speech Arbiter

By
On the menu today: NBC News appoints itself the policeman of political speech on the Internet; Anthony Fauci has some good news to share but alludes to some bad news; and President Trump unwittingly helps his critics make money, yet again. It Turns Out the ‘NBC’ in ‘NBC News’ Is for ‘Now in the ... Read More
PC Culture

NBC Appoints Itself Internet-Speech Arbiter

By
On the menu today: NBC News appoints itself the policeman of political speech on the Internet; Anthony Fauci has some good news to share but alludes to some bad news; and President Trump unwittingly helps his critics make money, yet again. It Turns Out the ‘NBC’ in ‘NBC News’ Is for ‘Now in the ... Read More