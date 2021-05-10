The Federal Government’s Own Statistics Are Undermining Biden’s Arguments

This is a big week for the Biden administration. Tomorrow, the Customs and Border Protection will update the agency’s official data on April 2021 border enforcement actions. We don’t know what they will be, but CNN reported May 3, “throughout April, Customs and Border Protection has encountered an average of just under 6,000 people daily at the southern border, according to a Department of Homeland Security official, which is in line with the March average of around 5,560 people daily… During the first three weeks of April, around 122,000 people were encountered by US border authorities on the southwest border, …