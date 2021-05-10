This is a big week for the Biden administration. Tomorrow, the Customs and Border Protection will update the agency’s official data on April 2021 border enforcement actions. We don’t know what they will be, but CNN reported May 3, “throughout April, Customs and Border Protection has encountered an average of just under 6,000 people daily at the southern border, according to a Department of Homeland Security official, which is in line with the March average of around 5,560 people daily… During the first three weeks of April, around 122,000 people were encountered by US border authorities on the southwest border, …
The Corner
The Federal Government’s Own Statistics Are Undermining Biden’s Arguments
Recommended
Biden Set to Push Critical Race Theory on U.S. Schools
The woke revolution in the classroom is about to go federal.
Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an 'Oreo'
‘It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,’ O’Connor said.
COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains
It’s time for a mass deprogramming.
Is Coke Rethinking Woke?
Why the soft-drink giant is pulling back from its left-wing posturing.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
Biden HHS Redefines Sex as Non-Biological in New 'Anti-Discrimination' Rule Change
The rule change will require states to provide hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgeries to Medicaid recipients.
Five Magic Words to Fix the Economy: Go and Get a Job
Progressives argue it is ‘rational’ for people to sit at home if the government pays them more than would an employer. This is an argument for losers.
Facebook's 'Oversight Board' Declines to Bail Out Zuckerberg on Trump Ban
The oversight board kicked the decision back to Facebook, effectively refusing to play its intended role.
Kinzinger Claims McCarthy Dismissed His Warning of Violence at Capitol
Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.
Sanders Urges Biden to Abandon Infrastructure Negotiations, Proceed without GOP Support
‘The bottom line is the American people want results,’ he said.
McCarthy Backs Stefanik for House GOP Conference Chair
The vote to oust Cheney is expected to take place Wednesday.