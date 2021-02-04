The Federal Mask Giveaway

(Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)

Jim, it isn’t a solution in search of a problem. They just don’t want to say what the problem is: that there’s a glut of PPE on the market and a lot of slack capacity, and so politically connected firms are leaning on the Biden administration to soak it up through large public purchases, preferably directly from manufacturers.

As Senator Sherrod Brown (D., Procter & Gamble) and Representative Kathy Manning (D., Honeywell) put it in a letter to Joe Biden, “We have too many manufacturers in our states and across the nation that have capacity but no orders.”

If only there were some convenient way of dealing with oversupply!

Once again, Washington must act to defend Americans from the scourge of low prices and abundance.