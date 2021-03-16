The Fight against Chinese Military-Linked Companies Enters New Arena

The battle against tech companies with ties to the Chinese Communist Party picked up in the final days of the Trump administration. Much of the focus was on TikTok, but the White House also made use of an obscure and previously unused section of the 1999 National Defense Authorization Act, allowing the Pentagon to designate Chinese Communist military companies to be sanctioned (I wrote about the sanctions here).

When the administration moved to add dozens of these firms to a U.S. government blacklist in the latter half of 2020 and through 2021, Xiaomi, the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer, was among …