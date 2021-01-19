The Fight Intensifies over China’s Forced-Labor System

With the world fixated on the crisis in Washington this month, few noticed that a united, international front of democracies took significant steps to crack down on the Chinese Communist Party’s Xinjiang forced-labor scheme last week.

But that’s exactly what happened. Within the span of a few days, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States all issued rules to tighten up their enforcement of laws designed to combat the slave labor that the Chinese Party-state has inflicted on over, by some estimates, upwards of half a million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims from China’s West.

The new regulations aren’t all identical. …