The First Night

A couple of observations:

—I think Republicans would be better off having some discernible theme for each night, e.g., one night is largely devoted to under-appreciated Trump accomplishments (right-to-try, VA reform, hostage releases, etc.), another to ordinary people’s testimonials, another to why people should be scared of Biden, and the final night to a second-term agenda. Or something to that effect. Last night was a bit of a mish-mash.

—I liked the segment of Trump with the workers. If I were the convention organizer ,I would have doubled down on that — say, have a video of Trump at a construction site walking it through with the workers, explaining all the hard work and precision that go into putting up a building.

—There was some pushback on the COVID critique of Trump last night, but it should be more sustained. In my view, there should be someone explaining in detail what the response has been, from ventilators, to PPE, to testing, and how the administration has worked to supply and back up the states. Just repeating over and over that Trump cut off travel from China isn’t good enough.

—All that said, there were some pungent, moving moments from non-politicians last night, and Nikki Haley was good and Tim Scott was great.

We’ll see what the next couple of nights bring and how it affects the race, if at all. Trump really needs to move the needle this week.

Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Segregation Returns to Campus

By
Before the Supreme Court ruled, in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, the lower District Court in Kansas conceded that such policies were “detrimental” to minority children since they contributed to a “sense of inferiority.” In ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Republican Party Deserves a Platform

By
The Republican Party should stand for something. How can the party ask voters to give it the power to act on its principles and policies if it can’t be bothered to say what they are? To be sure, the platforms of modern American political parties are often intensively negotiated word salads read only by the ... Read More
Elections

The GOP Isn’t Giving Up

By
On the menu today: a surprisingly strong opening night for the Republican National Convention, a reminder that the final polls in 2016 of the swing states weren’t that far off from the final results, and the latest scandal involving Jerry Falwell Jr. feels like a trip down memory lane to the rise and fall of ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Morning in Tim Scott’s America

By
The first night of the Republican National Convention was middling at best until Tim Scott took the stage at the end. The production value of the event far outstripped the Democratic National Convention last week, but much of the broadcast was transparently aimed at pleasing an audience of one — the ... Read More
