The Corner

Politics & Policy

‘The Flagrant Distortions and Subtle Lies of the 1619 Project’

By

Today on the homepage, I return to the 1619 project, to catalogue the dishonesties of the lead essay in detail:

. . . to portray the American experiment as all about slavery is perverse. The influence of this twisted view appears in the distortions, both subtle and blatant, in the 1619 essay by Hannah-Jones.

It’s worth delving into these in some detail. They reveal what makes the 1619 project not just an an effort to shine a light on a terrible part of our past but a much more ambitious, ideologically driven attempt to redefine our history.

Comments

There is much truth in the Hannah-Jones essay, and much to learn from it. One of her central points, that African Americans have been great American freedom fighters and are more American in this sense — and in their tenure in America — than many European Americans, is profoundly true, and movingly expressed.

Yet if you are advancing what purports to be a more accurate history, you shouldn’t distort the record and elide inconvenient facts.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

Most Popular

White House

Pelosi’s Impeachment Bank Shot

By
Democrats are rushing into impeachment despite the knowledge that, given what we know now, the Senate will not remove Donald Trump from office. Why is Nancy Pelosi doing this? Because she has resigned herself to the argument that impeaching Trump is the way for Democrats to win the presidency and Senate 13 ... Read More
World

The Education of a Cynic

By
In The Education of an Idealist, a new memoir of her government service, former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power relates a breathtaking moment from the White House Situation Room in 2013. In the course of a meeting on the mounting humanitarian and strategic crisis in Syria, President Obama, brushing aside ... Read More
Film & TV

The Politics of Joker

By
After John Lennon was shot, the film director Robert Altman’s phone rang. “I get a call immediately from the Washington Post,” Altman later recalled, “and they said, 'Do you feel responsible for this?' And I said, 'What do you mean responsible?' 'Well, I mean you're the one that predicted there would ... Read More
White House

The Volker Deposition

By
The big story of the last 48 hours wasn’t President Trump’s outlandish call for China to investigate the Bidens (another instance of presidential trolling at its worst), but the release of the texts documenting some of the internal back-and-forth over Ukraine policy. They are bad news because they are a sign ... Read More