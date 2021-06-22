The Gas Tax Should Be Cut, Not Raised

A couple of articles in these parts have looked favorably on an increase in the gas tax. I think it would be a mistake.

States should handle a much larger share of transportation funding than they do. The federal government should cut gas taxes to a level commensurate with its legitimate responsibilities in this area, and states can then levy their own to finance the improvements they need.

I also think that the entire push for a big federal infrastructure push is misbegotten, and it is therefore foolish to get into a detailed debate about how to finance it.