The 2019 Fall Webathon has raised $181,000 through Sunday morning — which leaves us needing to raise $94,000 between now and November 10 if we are to reach our goal of $275,000. Funny, isn’t it, to imply that the webathon raised . . . when in fact the success here is due to you donating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But are you part of that you? As of today, 1,746 good friends — of conservatism, of free speech (yes, part of our needs include funds to fight National Review v. Mann, which we hope the Supreme Court will agree to take up) — have seen fit to contribute. We really need that many more (because, truth be told, our actual needs dwarf the webathon goal of $275,000) to join in this effort. We say it because we believe it: No one has an iota of obligation to NR. But then there is this: People who enjoy NR regularly are able to do such because other people have seen fit to support the institution, to empower it to continue publishing amazing commentary, wisdom, and analysis.

Are you, pardon the French, an NR junkie? Okay, that’s not French, but regardless of the language, are you? Do you abide here, day in and out, taking seconds and thirds and tenths from the free all-you-can-eat bar? If you are, you really do have to admit that you owe something to the past donors who are affording you the ability to be an intellectual glutton on NRO. So we ask, especially to you who are frequent flyers here, to donate. And if you need some inspiration, read about these kind donors and their motivations:

Blessed we are to have a pal such as Norm from La Mesa, Calif., who donates a suhweeeet $1,000 and admits to a long friendship: “NR is a first line of defense against many of the evils that confound our country. I have been a proud supporter for 40 years and eleven cruises and consider the crew at NR and NR Institute comrades and friends.”

From Wannanup in the land down under comes $500 courtesy of Tamera, who stuffs it into our tucker bag and, while waiting for her billy to boil, explains: “I have dual American/Australian citizenship. I have lived in Australia for 18 years. My husband and I vote absentee ballots for USA elections. Thank you for all you do to keep us informed.” We’ll come waltzing with you, Tamera!

From Springville, Utah, the great Elizabeth tenders $500 in kindness and admits to a habit: “I greatly appreciate all you do. I am an NR junkie. You are so essential.” Only because you have our back. Thanks!

Richard from El Paso sends Ben Franklin our way and shows he is not afraid to share an opinion: “I am making this contribution so you can help defend MY freedom of speech. Regardless of which side of the ‘Climate Change’ argument you are on it is your right to speak your mind. Our First Amendment rights need to be flexed from time to time to prove that point. When this case is overturned by the Supreme Court, I hope you counter-sue for all they have! Including those that funded this shameful travesty.” Thanks, sir, very much. Let’s pray that SCOTUS accepts our petition first.

Brian from Denver sends the same and gives a good reason why NR merits such: “I really think this is the best publication out there. Stories are always well argued and presented and opposing views are also tolerated. Maybe I enjoy reading your stories because I agree with you so often, who really knows. But you are a valued and necessary voice in the ongoing debate.” Wisely and kindly said, Brian. Go Broncos!

Jeffrey from Valencia, Calif., spots us $50 and reveals a longstanding friendship: “ National Review has been my go-to source for the best expression of conservative values and thought since the 1980s, when I was in high school. Thanks for all you do. Your work makes a positive difference.” Important to know that you feel that way, and important you know that happens because we have such selfless friends.

has been my go-to source for the best expression of conservative values and thought since the 1980s, when I was in high school. Thanks for all you do. Your work makes a positive difference.” Important to know that you feel that way, and important you know that happens because we have such selfless friends. Michael from Wallingford, Penn, also send $50 and fessed up that his kindness was overdue: “I visit the webpage everyday now — way past time that I contribute.” We are so glad you did. Means more than you can imagine.

Randall from Spokane, Wash., sees fit to contribute $100. And here’s why: “I appreciate that your writing has managed to stay intellectual and accurate, while so many news sources are emotionally invested in their news coverage, making it hard to trust.” Love the kindness here, Randall, material and spiritual.

Karen from Sun City, Ariz., fills the tip jar with a fifty and slaps NR’s back: “For the invaluable work you do I wish I could be more generous. Thank you for consistently thoughtful and intellectually challenging contributions to the conversations regarding some of the most important issues of our day.” From where we stand, Karen, this is pretty darned generous. Many thanks.

Can you see fit to donating $25, $50, or $100? There are some (you?) who truly can do more: $250, or $500 — if you can, please do. And then there is that cruiser-weight class of contributors who can send NR $1,000, or even $5,000, or even $10,000 (one kind couple has!). Donate here. And if you’re wondering if that donation tax-deductible, well, it’s not. But then neither are political contributions, if that’s any solace. Solace aside, here’s the reality: We’re engaged in hand-to-hand combat on behalf of free speech. We need you alongside us. Thanks in advance for your support, and one last thing: If you prefer to send a check, make one payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: 2019 Fall Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036.

P.S.: Your generous contribution supports the journalism, commentary, and opinion writing published in National Review magazine and on National Review Online. If you prefer to send a check, please mail it to National Review, ATTN: Fall 2019 Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036. Please note that contributions to National Review, Inc., while vitally important, are not tax deductible. Advertisement