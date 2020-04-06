The Great Coronavirus Spiritual Awakening?

The Corner

People keep comparing what we’re living through right now to 9/11. But the first thing I remember besides our friend Barbara Olson’s murder and smoke in the office and people walking around Manhattan streets in shock, posting “missing” signs and placing votive candles on the streets, was the open churches people seemed to be flocking into. We gathered — at National Cathedral with the president and so many other places of worship. Now, at a time when people are perhaps having reflective thoughts like never before, many doors are locked. During this holiest of weeks for so many, there may be no opportunity for sacraments or face-to-face pastoral care.

At the same time, people are open, and technology makes it so that people can connect — and with livestream Masses throughout the day, every day, maybe more people who were curious about the Catholic Mass can participate — or simply look in — in the privacy of their own home. So many resources are available online for anyone looking for spiritual nourishment. And as we are faced with life and death realities in an inescapable way, could this be a time of something like mass conversion?

Robert Nicholson of the Philos Project thinks so. He wrote about it in the Wall Street Journal recently. As we approach Passover and Holy Week, we’re going to talk tomorrow in one of the National Review Institute’s “virus-free forum” calls. You are welcome to join us. RSVP here. More information on NRI’s Center for Religion, Culture, and Civil Society here.

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Film & TV

America’s Favorite Movie

By
For more than a decade, readers volunteering their ratings on the movie site IMDb have declared The Shawshank Redemption (1994) their favorite film of all time. (Number two is The Godfather). Unlike the unholy tablets that are the box office charts, which are strongly linked to marketing budgets and show a ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Welcome Back, Plastic Bags

By
Single-use plastic bags are a miracle of modern technology. Cheap, light, convenient, and ubiquitous, they provide an elegant solution to a problem. If you recycle them, as most people do, and put your rubbish in them, that creates a net reduction in carbon emissions compared with buying the heavier, thicker ... Read More
