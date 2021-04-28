‘The Great Outdoor Mask Debate’

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration’s coronavirus response outside the White House in Washington, D.C., April 27, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss Tucker Carlson’s mask monologue, the CDC’s new masking guidelines, and Biden’s first 100 days. Listen below, or follow this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, and Spotify.

﻿

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element.

