The Growing Scrutiny of Peter Daszak’s Chinese Research Collaboration

On the homepage, Jack Crowe has an explosive report on Peter Daszak’s conflicts of interests as a WHO investigator into the origins of the coronavirus.

The article details how Daszak, who is president of the EcoHealth Alliance, led a months-long campaign against the lab leak hypothesis of COVID’s origins, even though his organization had used an NIH grant to fund research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, from which the disease is thought to have escaped. (As Crowe explains, the grant was first issued in 2015. It was revoked by the Trump administration when officials worried about EcoHealth’s lack of transparency, …